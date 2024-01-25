Corinne Bailey Rae. Picture: Ulrike Rindermann

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter is among several additions to the festival, which will be staged at Temple Newsam on May 25. Sea Girls and Circa Waves have also been added to a line-up that includes The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands, Melanie C and White Lies.

Bailey Rae said: “I’m thrilled to be performing in my home town for Live at Leeds. I’m playing Black Rainbows, my new album, and the live show is a wild ride through punk, indie, soul and funk. I’m telling stories that I encountered while exploring The Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago. Can’t wait! See you there.”

Speaking about Live At Leeds: In The Park, Circa Waves said: “Glad to be back in Leeds. They never let us down! The people, this festival, it’s gonna go off.”

Live At Leeds: In The Park launched its inaugural event last year. Picture: Georgina Hurdsfield/Tiny Raindrop Photography

An essential date in the summer festival diary for indie-lovers and new music heads alike, Live At Leeds: In The Park continues to emerge as one of the best new festivals in the country – with the curated tastemakers at Live At Leeds pointing the way to the essential new names and trailblazing favourites that capture alternative music in 2024.

Bringing together vital voices and the most exciting new names in alternative music, Live At Leeds: In The Park delivers those essential names and more – all in the same place on the same day weaving pop, indie, rock and more together – Hotwax, the South Coast’s new rock heroes, seamlessly blend effortless coolness with a razor-sharp edge. Hailed as ‘one of the most exciting new guitar bands around’, they are set to further ascend to the top of the music scene with an unmissable performance at Live at Leeds: In The Park.

Equally blazing a trail as a talked-about favourite are Lucia & the Best Boys. Hailing from Glasgow’s post-punk hotbed in 2018, the Scottish powerhouse has evolved into a musical force that effortlessly combines elemental power with stylish electro-pop swagger. Prepare to be captivated as they breathe life into the enchanting sounds of Burning Castles at Live at Leeds 2024, promising a performance that transcends musical boundaries and captivates the festival audience.

Lucia from Lucia & The Best Boys said: “Live At Leeds is one of my earliest festival memories from when I started playing shows, it feels good to be coming back to play In The Park five years later, this time with an album to share too.”

This year's Live At Leeds: In The Park bill.

Spread across five stages, Live At Leeds once again showcases why it’s the definitive voice in new music discovery at festivals – with the likes of alt-pop irish singer songwriter Orla Gartland, the 18-year-old Tom A Smith seamlessly blending indie-rock with the soulful melodies of pop, and the four-piece alternative group The Clause.

This eclectic mix serves as compelling evidence that Live At Leeds: In The Park is the premier destination for exploring new music during the summer festival season – all condensed into one day.

Tom A. Smith said: “I’m so excited to come back to Leeds. It was one of the first places we sold out on our last tour and Live at Leeds have looked after me since the start.”

Looking ahead to Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “We’re already counting down the weeks until we bring the third edition of Live At Leeds: In The Park to Temple Newsam! This truly is our biggest line-up to date and we’re over the moon to reveal indie titans Sea Girls, hometown hero Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘T-Shirt Weather’ charmers Circa Waves to our already-stacked summer billing.

CMAT appearing at last year's Live At Leeds: In The Park. Picture: Tiny Raindrop Photography

“Live At Leeds has always been the place to find your new favourite acts, and with rising stars like HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Tom A. Smith and The Clause joining the line-up, we’re hoping our audience are blown away by this year’s talent. You’ve got 17 weeks to round-up your friends, sort out your festival fits and pack the essentials so you’re ready for another incredible summer day-out in May.”

After a triumphant inaugural year, Live At Leeds: In The Park’s return on Saturday May 25 kickstarts festival season the right way. Set against the welcome backdrop of Temple Newsam, it’s a must-visit destination for those looking for their fix of unforgettable festival memories, soundtracked to the most sought-after acts the alternative and indie world has to offer.

Live At Leeds: In The Park sits as the perfect accompaniment to the Live At Leeds experience that’s become such a vital date in the diary for live music fans, tastemakers and more. Its revered city-centre showcase has over the years been the first place to see the early steps of global superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The 1975, Lizzo, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sam Smith and many more – always one step ahead of the curve and pointing to the next big thing.