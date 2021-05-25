A crew shooting Emily in Haworth

A film crew working on Emily have been spotted in the West Yorkshire village, where the Wuthering Heights author lived for 28 years.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray Brontë in the film and Fionn Whitehead, who starred in Dunkirk and Bandersnatch, has been cast as Branwell Brontë,

Emily Beecham, from Little Joe and Into the Badlands, will star as Emily’s eldest sister and fellow author Charlotte Brontë.

Shooting began in Yorkshire earlier this year and it is being led by Golden Globe-nominated actress Frances O’Connor, who is making her directorial debut and has also written the script.

In a statement, she said: “Emily Brontë’s work and words are full of passion, feeling, violence, and fierce intelligence. In creating an imagined life for Emily, she will live again for our audience.

“Her story is about a young woman daring to form herself, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences.

“Emily is, in fact, a love letter to women today, especially young women, a calling to them to challenge themselves to connect with their authentic voice and potential.

Two young actors on the set of Emily in Haworth

“I am so excited to work with such a thrilling, talented, young cast; luminous, intelligent, and spirited.”

The biopic will be produced by David Barron, who worked on the Harry Potter series, and Piers Tempest, and executively produced by Embankment.

Mr Barron said: “We are going to produce a movie of significant ambition – for audiences to enjoy and celebrate the scale of Emily Bronte’s own magnificent imagination.”

Earlier this month, another crew have begun shooting The Railway Children Return and they plan to use several locations from the original film, including the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway line and Oakworth and Haworth stations.

