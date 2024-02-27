Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers at the Day Fever disco in Sheffield. Picture: Rob Nicholson

After selling out Sheffield’s iconic City Hall Ballroom in less than 48 hours, film-maker Jonny Owen along with Bafta-winning actress Vicky McClure knew they had found something special with Day Fever – a daytime disco that guarantees you can be tucked up in bed for 9pm.

Along with Owen and McClure, Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, his brother Chris and their friend Jim O’Hara have led the charge, and have received amazing feedback from revelers throughout the UK.

“We were in undated with requests to come to Leeds, so we are thrilled to announce that we are heading to Project House on March 31, 2024,” Owen says.

Revellers enjoy the Day Fever disco in Sheffield. Picture: Rob Nicholson

The event is from 3pm-8pm, giving clubbers time to grab a bite to eat after and still be back home at a reasonable time, and tickets cost just £11.79 including booking fees. If previous events are anything to go by, you are encouraged to buy tickets for future events as soon as possible.

The award-winning filmmaker thought it may have been ‘Christmas spirit’ that caused the demand for the Sheffield date, so they followed it up with a show in London in February, with tickets selling out within 24 hours.

“Leeds is a great city – I’ve been out in Leeds a few times and people know how to party. I have some lifelong friends who live in Leeds and they all love it. The venue is fantastic as well,” Owen says.

If you attend Day Fever, you never know who may turn up. Comedian Paddy McGuiness, artist Pete McKee, actor Vicky McClure, Jon McClure and Owen’s daughter, Radio 1 DJ Katie Owen, have all had guest DJ slots at the string of sold out shows.

Day Fever disco in Sheffield. Picture: Rob Nicholson

The setlist has been carefully curated by Jon McClure and he has ensured that there will be something in their for everyone and guaranteed hits to get party-goers up on the dancefloor boogeying the afternoon away.

The DJ’s have been great, but they aren’t the focal point as Owen explains: “We don’t want to make it about superstar DJs – that’s a different thing. Day Fever is about the crowd as we want people to come along, dance and have a great time. Hopefully you can see that from the social media,” Owen admits.

“It’s the best afternoon out you’ll have in years” he laughs.

For more information, head over to dayfever.os.fan/leeds-signup