UK dance group Diversity have announced their new tour Supernova - and many of their performances will be held in Yorkshire.

Supernova was created by the group’s frontman Ashley Banjo, who was awarded an MBE for his services to dance last month. The tour will cover 40 towns and cities throughout 2023 and 2024 across 66 dates.

Diversity shook the nation with their impressive choreographed dances on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, winning the series and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, including their last one Connected. As well as preparing for their new tour, Diversity will also be launching Diversity Studios, a centre for in person and live streamed dance classes.

Due to the cost of living crisis, Diversity will team up with Trussell Trust, an anti-poverty charity that provides emergency food and support to people in poverty whilst also fighting for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. So tour attendees are invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue every night. There will also be collection buckets for any money donations which will be distributed across 1,300 food banks in the Trussell Trust network.

Where will Diversity perform in Yorkshire for their Supernova tour?

Part of their UK tour will take place at the following halls, arenas and theatres in 2024.

St George’s Hall, Bradford - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Sheffield City Hall (matinee and evening shows) - Saturday, February 17, 2024

Hull Bonus Arena (matinee performance) - Sunday, February 18, 2024

York Grand Opera House - Thursday, March 7, 2024

York Grand Opera House - Friday, March 8, 2024

Harrogate Convention Centre (matinee performance) - Saturday, March 9, 2024

How can I buy tickets to see Diversity in Yorkshire?

Tickets for the Diversity Supernova tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 18, 2022.