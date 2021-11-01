Doc’n Roll Festival returns

The Nowhere Inn: St Vincent is screening at the Doc'n Roll Festival.

Eight feature-length documentaries will take pride of place at HOME and Chapeltown Picturehouse from November 2 to 7 and 13 more full-length films will be available to view online from November 7-21 via Doc’n Roll TV.

Following Doc’n Roll’s successful 2017, 2018 and 2019 runs in the city, and a lockdown-imposed hiatus last year, 2021 sees the UK’s Music Documentary Festival back in Manchester with a bang. We’ve got cinematic portraits of art-pop adventurer St Vincent, No Wave pioneer Lydia Lunch and influential singer-songwriter Karen Dalton, spiritually-charged Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, classical/electronic iconoclast Matthew Herbert and Black Brazilian musical icon Dom Salvador, one man’s determined quest to bring the Talk Talk and Mark Hollis story to the screen, and an authoritative history of drum and bass.

Turning from the big screen to home screens: for this year’s online offerings, the on-demand streaming service Doc’n Roll TV will spotlight a dazzling breadth of scenes, eras, genres and stories. You’ll see rebels and romantics, outliers and outlaws, DIY labels and fabled studios, Turkish composers and Marseilles rappers, a Québécoise club-culture subversionist and Native American heavy metallers, and the enduring mystery of a pioneering 1950s singer-songwriter who simply disappeared.

Manchester is among 12 cities in the UK welcoming Doc’n Roll this year. As Doc’n Roll London enters its 8th year, running from October 28 to November 14, 2021 will also see Doc’n Roll regional festivals in Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. In addition, Doc’n Roll is going international, launching a new Doc’n Roll festival in Oslo, Norway starting on October 2.

Doc´n Roll Film Festival is supported by the BFI using National Lottery funding.

Cinema listings:

Tuesday November 2, HOME, 6.10pm

Love Yourself Today – Damien Dempsey + director Q&A

Wednesday November 3, Chapeltown Picturehouse, 8pm

A Symphony Of Noise - Matthew Herbert

Wednesday November 3, HOME, 8.40pm

Lydia Lunch – The War Is Never Over

Thursday November 4, HOME, 6.20pm

Dom Salvador & Abolition

Thursday November 4, Chapeltown Picturehouse, 8pm

The Nowhere Inn: St Vincent

Saturday November 6, HOME, 4pm

In My Own Time – Karen Dalton

Saturday November 6, HOME, 6pm

The Rest is History: The Early Days of Drum and Bass

Sunday November 7, Chapeltown Picturehouse, 4pm

In A Silent Way – Talk Talk

UK PREMIERES ONLINE FOR UK-WIDE AUDIENCES

Streaming On-Demand via Doc’n Roll TV from November 7-21

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu - Renegade Breakdown Live

Áine Tyrrell - Irish Troubadour

Talking Like Her - Connie Converse

Rez Metal

Mimaroglu: The Robinson of Manhattan Island

The Remedy - A Hip Hop Documentary

My Name is Lopez

Marseille, Rap Capital

The Reverend

Living with Imperfection - Ran Blake

Blang: 16 Years of Outsider Music

Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival

The Nodey Process