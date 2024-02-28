Calum Scott

East Yorkshire native and Live From the Yard first day headliner Calum Scott will perform alongside some of the UK’s hottest live emerging musical talent as the event reveals the full line-up for its grand opening show on Thursday August 8.

Hosted in Zebedee’s Yard in Hull, the festival will host up to 16,000 people featuring a range of live music concerts over the weekend of 8th-11th August.

As part of a wave of exciting new announcements, Calum Scott will be joined by three of the UK’s brightest new stars on the opening night including Southampton singer-songwriter Caity Baser, Manchester’s Tim Gallagher and Hull’s gospel Jazz sensation Charlotte Jane.

Leading the charge on day one is prodigal son of East Yorkshire, Calum Scott. With his debut album, Only Human, reaching number one on the iTunes chart in over 20 countries and his platinum-selling anthem You Are The Reason, Scott’s rise to global stardom has been nothing short of meteoric.

Returning home for a triumphant performance on August 8, Scott will treat fans to a showcase of his latest hits, including the high-energy At Your Worst and the chart-climbing collaboration Whistle with Jax Jones.

Joining Scott on stage are some of the most exciting rising stars in the music industry, each bringing their unique blend of talent and charisma:

At just 21 years old, Caity Baser has taken the UK pop scene by storm with her infectious energy and honest, unfiltered anthems. After gaining initial success during lockdown with an improvised song posted online, Baser has quickly amassed a legion of die-hard fans and earned widespread critical acclaim. With hit singles like Pretty Boys and Leave Me Alone, Baser promises to deliver a performance to remember.

Hailing from Manchester, Tim Gallagher brings his soulful pop/R&B sound reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and Stevie Wonder to Live From The Yard. With three debut singles amassing over 450,000 streams on Spotify and plays on major television shows, Gallagher is ready to set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. Notably, Gallagher recently co-wrote a song with pop stars Rixton, further solidifying his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Hull’s very own Charlotte Jane, meanwhile, redefines soul music with her modern twist and powerhouse vocals. From a young age, Charlotte found solace in music, drawing inspiration from soul classics and honing her craft as a singer-songwriter. With collaborations with industry heavyweights like Toby Gad and The Orphanage, Charlotte’s raw talent and emotional depth promises to captivate audiences.

Get ready to be swept away on a musical journey like no other as Live From The Yard, Hull’s newest and most anticipated music festival, announces its inaugural line-up featuring an array of sensational artists handpicked to deliver an unforgettable weekend of music, food, and community spirit.

Live from the Yard has already confirmed that indie legends Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and Cast will perform on Friday August 9 and with Saturday and Sunday’s line-up soon to be revealed, the stage is set for an epic four day festival of live music and fun on the banks of the Humber.