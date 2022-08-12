Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Mills joined Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce the news.

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

Sheffield was one of the first cities to announce a bid to host Eurovision 2023 after it was revealed the song contest will come to the UK next year.

Organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

This was despite Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphing at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK’s Sam Ryder the runner-up.

After the announcement, Coun Martin Smith, economic development and skills policy committee chair said: “It's fantastic news that we have been shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

“We’re working with our partners across the region on the next stage of the bidding process. It’s an exciting step closer in our collaboration on this, and we plan to work with our Ukrainian communities and partners, bringing cultures together in solidarity. We know that Sheffield can put on a fantastic show and deliver international events at the highest level. With support from Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham we can bring communities and cultures together on a larger scale and really show Europe what we have here in South Yorkshire.

“As with all potential host cities, we are thinking carefully about the next steps and taking time to consider the details. We expect the bidding process to be complete in Autumn.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “Crack open the bucks fizz, Eurovision are making their minds up – and the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire! I’ve previously said that Sheffield seemed the obvious choice to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, you’d have to be a spaceman not to.