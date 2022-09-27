The current shortlist to host the 2023 event in place of Ukraine is made up of Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester and Sheffield.

Now, the BBC has suggested an update on which city will host the contest is expected today (Sep 27).

Speaking somewhat cryptically on BBC Breakfast this morning, presenter Sally Nugent said: “This morning, listen very carefully to what I’m saying. Ahead of an expected update from our BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson we’re going to be looking at the situation in Manchester.”

An update is expected today on whether Sheffield will be in the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

After taking a look at how Manchester is hoping to secure the contest, Nugent, 51, said: “As we said earlier, later on today we are expecting an update from the BBC.”

She added: “As soon as we know, you will know.”

Sheffield is in the running to hold the live show at the Utilita Arena, while Leeds would host the event at the First Direct Arena.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Italy, with the UK’s Sam Ryder earning second place.

Sheffield's Utilita Arena will host Eurovision if the city is chosen

But in the following weeks, it was decided by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – which produces the annual event – that the show could not be held in the country following Russia’s invasion.

It led to the UK being given the chance to host the event for the ninth time, more than any other country.

The shortlist was narrowed down from 20 UK cities who initially submitted an “expression of interest”, with applicants across all four regions demonstrating how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

The only minimum requirement was a 10,000 capacity stadium to throw the party.

The Steel City is in a strong position to claim the honour after the success of the Euro 2022 Semi-Final at Bramall Lane, which saw the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in front of a sold out crowd to advance to the tournament final.

The potential host cities have each been scored on a set of criteria, the BBC revealed. Requirements include “a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the song contest”, necessary commitment to the contest including a financial contribution, and “alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster”.

Speaking in August, South Yorkshire’s mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Crack open the bucks fizz, Eurovision are making their minds up – and the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire!

“I’ve previously said that Sheffield seemed the obvious choice to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, you’d have to be a spaceman not to. But I will say it again - we have the venues, the heritage, the track record and the passion that Eurovision deserves in such an important year for the contest, that would be held in solidarity with our friends and partners in Ukraine.”