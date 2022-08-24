Fangfest - Festival of Practical Arts: here are some of the artists and craftspeople taking part

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Berry, Michael Horgan, Sandy Broadley at Fangfest Festival at Fangfoss. Picture by Paul Atkinson.

Mo Burrows Jewellery will be joining Fangfest for a second year with her unique, contemporary jewellery.

Using a variety of techniques and materials, including copperwork, wirework and delica beading, Mo produces both delicate and bold pieces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will be demonstrating Kumihimo braiding - a traditional Japanese technique - and talking to visitors about how she creates such detailed pieces of wearable art.

Most Popular

Lesley Peatfield is a fine art and abstract photographer, who will be sharing her inspirations and techniques at Fangfest 2022.

Lesley is a passionate photographer and draw a inspiration from landscape, abstract or whatever catches her eye. Lesley uses many methods to capture images, sometimes usuing multipack exposure, adding depth and layering to her final pieces.

Woodwyrmis returning to Fangfest

Dave Atkin hand carves a variety of functional items from wood – these include a variety of spoons, from cooking to the humble tea spoon, shrink pots which are ideal for dried foods or trinkets and these unique carved Dragons.

Dave will be demonstrating his spoon carving techniques across the weekend, using an axe and knives on fresh billet.

Pocklington-based Butterflies Chocolates will not only be bringing their luxury chocolates, chocolate bars, ‘Make at Home’ kits and other chocolate treats to Fangfest 2022 but you can also learn how to professionally taste chocolate using all your senses.

Lyn from Fangfoss Pottery is making some emblems to stick on dole beakers for The Hospital of St Cross in Winchester.

This is just one of the techniques they use to make their pots. She will be demonstrating one of the techniques used at the festival.

Forest Craft & Play will be bringing hands-on crafts, for all ages, in their magical bell tent.

All their crafting is with natural materials and vintage haberdashery.

Fangfest is suitable for all the family – visit its Facebook page for more.

Dogs on leads are welcome.