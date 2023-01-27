Stage: ToscaLeeds Grand TheatreYvette Huddleston 4/5

Tosca Mykhailo Malafii as Cavaradossi and Giselle Allen as Tosca in Opera North's production of Tosca. Picture: James Glossop

Opera North’s revival of Edward Dick’s acclaimed 2018 production of Tosca is extremely timely. With the Puccini opera’s themes of political corruption, the suppression of artists and activists and state manipulation of populist opinion, in many ways it feels even more resonant than it did five years ago.

Giselle Allen returns in the lead role as the celebrated singer who is in love with artist Cavaradossi, played by Ukrainian tenor Mykhailo Malafii in his Opera North debut. Also returning is Robert Haywood as corrupt police chief Scarpia who is obsessed with Tosca and willing to go to any lengths to have her to himself. In the opening scenes we see Cavaradossi helping his old friend escaped political prisoner Angelotti (Callum Thorpe), who has taken refuge in the church where Cavaradossi is working on a religious fresco, by giving him food and clothing and promising to protect him. When Cavaradossi is arrested and tortured for assisting Angelotti, Scarpia sees an opportunity and presents Tosca with a stark choice – if she gives herself to him, her lover can go free. He is a powerful man arrogantly confident of getting his own way (yet another contemporary resonance) but the feisty Tosca stands up to him, with tragic consequences.

The set by Tom Scutt is strikingly beautiful with a large-scale disc-shaped Renaissance-style portrait of a woman’s face hanging over the action, Cavaradossi’s painting of Mary Magdalene, signifying perhaps the importance of art and of love. The lighting design by Lee Curran creates a warm, intimate atmosphere, particularly in the candle-lit scenes set in the church. The score, which is at times robustly rousing, at others heartbreakingly tender includes Tosca’s moving tribute to art and a creative life Vissi d’arte, Caravadossi’s poignant farewell E lucevan le stelle and the stirring hymn Te deum. The playing from the Orchestra of Opera North conducted by Garry Walker is, as ever, outstanding. The lead singers all give powerful, commanding – and beautifully nuanced – performances and there is a sparky chemistry between Allen and Malafii as the devoted lovers. This is a welcome revival and one not to be missed.

Robert Hayward as Scarpia and the Chorus of Opera North in Tosca at Leeds Grand Theatre. Picture: JamesGlossop