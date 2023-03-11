The young Sheffield soloist Frankie Beetlestone has been fortunate enough to support indie sensation Tom Grennan before, but this time it’s different.

Frankie Beetlestone. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Sheffield is a city synonymous with music and it continues to develop great talent. Countless names who hail from the ‘Steel City’ have gone on to ply their trade both domestically and worldwide.

One budding Sheffield-born singer/songwriter – Frankie Beetlestone – is determined to make his mark in the music industry in his own unique way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was conscious from the start of not being cliché and I didn’t want to be a typical indie band,” he says. “The people I look up to all did something different to move the culture in a different direction. That’s what I want to do.”

Most Popular

Beetlestone was starting to gather momentum and then as it did with many artists, the Covid-19 Pandemic halted progress. He soon got the breakthrough that he had been hoping for when he reached the final eight of the 2020 Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition and began to turn heads within the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old, who lives in Grenoside, first picked up a guitar at the age of 10 but wasn’t too keen on six strings and opted for keys instead. It was when he got his first keyboard two years later, that his love for music really developed.

When Beetlestone was 15 he started to produce music on his laptop and it was then, that he decided that he wanted to pursue a career in music.

“The laptop and using Logic Pro was a game-changer for me. It was when I started to produce music that I knew it was for me,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Beetlestone. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

In November 2021 Beetlestone released his debut EP Tasting the Sky which garnered praise for his eclectic, unique style. He then signed with Distiller Records in August 2022 and is managed by John Dawkins of Various Artists Management, who also manages Tom Grennan and Sheffield outfit Reverend and the Makers.

Beetlestone, supported by his support band (Dan Siddall – drums, Toby Holmes – lead guitarist and Caleb Wilcock – bassist) embark on a ten-date stint supporting Tom Grennan on his widely-anticipated UK arena tour starting on March 10 in Birmingham and also takes in Leeds on March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beetlestone and the lads were fortunate to support Grennan back in 2021. “It was a surreal experience touring with Tom and it was amazing to figure out what we like playing in front of people. It’ll be different this time around, we definitely have more of an identity, it’ll be great,” he says.

After the tour, Beetlestone plans on releasing another song and then an EP called Caravan – named after a period in time in which he lived in a caravan on his grandmother’s drive for six months.

“All the energy that I’ve put into these songs came from that one place. It felt obvious to call the EP that and that’s why the artwork reflects that,” Beetlestone says.

“I want to have an effect on culture, I want to put my stamp on the history of music. If I can do that and have a good time while I’m doing it, then I’ll be OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad