Actor and writer Gaynor Faye will join journalist and presenter Christine Talbot at a special event in October to talk about her experiences navigating through midlife as a working mother and daughter.

Gaynor, who will appear at the Find Your Midlife Magic all-day event on October 3 at Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, said: “I’m very happy to be joining the ladies for what sounds a great day and I’m looking forward to a relaxed chat with Christine about my own experiences as a woman at this stage of my life. It sounds like a wonderful and empowering event - the whole day sounds like my cup of tea.”

Find Your Mid-Life Magic is a special one-day event created by mature model and pro-age ambassador Annie Stirk, body confidence advocate and model Rachel Peru, model, coach and event organiser Bernadette Gledhill, and journalist and TV presenter Christine. It will focus on women in their middle years, covering physical and mental health, style and body image, menopause, changing skin and hair, plus coping with caring responsibilities and new life patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Years ago, women, when they did reach that mid-life period, were older in their mindset and did think, well, now it’s time to put my feet up or become invisible. It’s very different now,” Christine said.

Most Popular

Christine Talbot, Bernadette Gledhill, Rachel Peru and Annie Stirk, pictured here wearing outfits from John Lewis & Partners in Leeds, have been delighted with the entries so far to their Midlife Magic makeover competition.

The four women will be joined by guest speakers including Gaynor, whose mother Kay Mellor died last year, while Dr Jane Gilbert will talk about the challenges of the menopause and celebrity life coach Lisa Clifford will tell how she learned to be her own ‘unstoppable self’.

Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Barton will carry out transformative makeovers (see the link to the competition below), with Bernadette and the styling and make-up teams at John Lewis & Partners in Leeds.

Annie, Bernadette, Christine and Rachel said they were delighted with the response so far to the competition, which closes at noon on June 25. "We are overwhelmed by the entries which are coming in for our Midlife Magic makeover competition so far,” they said. “Reading the amazing stories of the women who hope to be chosen has been an emotional roller coaster - they are all funny, brave and often dealing with all the challenges of midlife while being there for others, often sacrificing their own needs in doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their letters to us have made us smile and cry at the same time. The women who have entered so far have interesting stories to tell and many have overcome so much in their lives yet often are finding themselves at a crossroads with a sense of loss about who they are. “This is exactly what our day on October 3 will be addressing and we are humbled that they are turning to us for advice on how to get their mojo and sense of self back again. We can't wait to meet our eventual winners and have a wonderful day with them and our guests.”

Annie, Rachel, Bernadette and Christine in Leeds as they prepare for their Find Your Midlife Magic day on October 3 at Goldsborough Hall in Knaresborough.

Enter the Midlife Magic Makeover Competition here