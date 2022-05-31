The famous top hat worn by Suranne Jones takes pride of place in a new exhibition of original costumes from Gentleman Jack, which opens today at Bankfield Museum in Halifax.

The collection features more than 30 outfits featured in series two of the BBC drama, including several worn by Suranne Jones who plays Anne Lister, Sophie Rundle (Ann Walker) and Gemma Whelan (Marian Lister).

Gentleman Jack costume designer Tom Pye told The Yorkshire Post that he felt humbled to see his designs in a museum. “I feel incredibly proud for the team, because they have done such amazing work,” he said. “It makes me delighted that people get to see their work up close.”

Exhibition of costumes from BBC's Gentleman Jack series 2, opening May 31 at the Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Elinor Camille-Wood, collections curator, puts the finishing touches to costumes of Ann Walker and Anne Lister from the finale episode. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Research at Bankfield was key to developing all the outfits. “I looked at all their 1830s clothes for construction and fabric ideas,” said Mr Pye, adding: “For the second season, we also looked through their textile archive.”

Anne Lister, the early 19th century Halifax entrepreneur and landowner who inspired Sally Wainwright’s hugely popular BBC/HBO drama, discussed her clothing and shopping trips in her diaries, which were written partly in code to keep her descriptions of her affairs with women secret.

“We know that Anne Lister had a unique look and style. She chose to wear all black but that wasn’t common for the time,” said Elinor Camille-Wood, curator of Bankfield Museum.

Cllr Jenny Lynn, of Calderdale Council, said: “We are honoured to have this unique display on loan from Lookout Point, the Gentleman Jack production company. Bankfield Museum in Halifax – Anne Lister’s hometown – is the only place in the world where you can get up close to the amazing costumes of the characters who have had such a deep impact on people across the globe.

One of Anne Lister's iconic top hats at the new exhibition of costumes from BBC's Gentleman Jack series at the Bankfield Museum, Halifax., with Ann Walker's riding hat. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Gentleman Jack, the costume exhibition and other events like the recent Anne Lister Birthday Festival are helping to keep Anne’s legacy alive, and are having a remarkable impact on our visitor economy as Calderdale recovers from the pandemic.”

The second series of Gentleman Jack concluded on Sunday night, and fans across the globe hope a third season will be commissioned.

The exhibition will run at Bankfield Museum from today (Tuesday, May 31), to December 24, 2022, and the council is encouraging joint visits to nearby Shibden Hall, Anne Lister’s historic home. Other exhibitions at Bankfield Museum include Fashion in Anne Lister’s Time (1791-1840) which explores the styles worn by Yorkshire women during the lifetime of the town’s famous resident.

Entry to Bankfield Museum, including the Gentleman Jack costume exhibition, is free and there is no need to book. The collection will be displayed in the museum’s Main Hall and Oak Gallery.

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle dressed as Anne and Ann at the opening of the casino in last Sunday's finale, with Samuel Washington (Joe Armstrong). Lookout Point/HBO, Aimee Spinks

*Read the full interview with costume designer Tom Pye in this weekend’s Yorkshire Post Magazine.