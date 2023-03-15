News you can trust since 1754
George Ezra Leeds Arena show: Singer pulls out of London show with 'acute vertigo' just two days ahead of Leeds date

George Ezra has cancelled a performance at the O2 Arena in London after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 07:47 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 07:48 GMT

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s Twitter page said on Tuesday he began feeling “incredibly unwell” before seeking medical attention.

The statement reads: “Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

Ezra – who has had a one number one with Shotgun and is known for top 10 hits like Budapest, Green Green Grass and Paradise – is also due to play First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday in the UK before returning to Europe. He will play Ischgl, Austria, on March 30 before he performances at British festivals like Belsonic in Belfast, Isle of Wight Festival, and Latitude Festival in Suffolk between June and July.

    George Ezra cancelled a show in London ahead of a date in Leeds this week. Image: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
    Ezra had had three consecutive number one albums, including last year’s Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June. During the same month as his record coming out, the Hertfordshire-born star pulled out of performing at a festival in Denmark due to a “nasty bout of laryngitis”.

    A follow-up Tweet from his page added that tickets remain valid for the London show, which will be rescheduled.

    “We’re very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight,” it also said.

    According to the NHS, an attack of vertigo – which makes people feel like them or everything around is spinning and can affect balance – can last seconds or months. It can also see sufferers have a severe headache, high temperature and be sick.

