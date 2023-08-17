At The Arcade. Picture: Kevin Donnely

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic halted the music industry and many artists struggled, Rotherham quintet At the Arcade used it as a time to reflect, take stock and pivot in a totally different direction.

Formed in 2017, the band started out performing covers and gained a dedicated following in their hometown of Rotherham and their performances saw them named winner of the 2019 Rotherham’s best band award.

As the band were starting to gather momentum, the nation went into lockdown and frontman Brandon Walton used this time to write solo material for the band, which is something that was in the forefront of the bandmates’ minds for a number of years.

At The Arcade. Picture: Daniel Thompson

“From 2020 to now, we have focused on rehearsing a set and getting songs together that we really like. We have been bouncing off each other creatively and we are all on a similar page with the music and our influences,” drummer Tom Liversidge says.

The band have previously supported The Rosadocs and garnered rave reviews from fans in attendance, but have also gained a strong following on the local Rotherham music scene. They discovered frontman Walton whilst playing a gig at The Woodlands Club in near Clifton Park and they were really impressed with his vocals, and the rest was history.

The band released their first single, The Ones That Got Away, last summer and have released two singles since – Emily’s Song and their latest single, With You, which have all received great plaudits. They also intent to get back into the studio later in the year and record some new material.

The Rotherham band are also playing at Bunkerfest in September with a range of local artists including Sam Scherdel, The Outcharms and Lightning Threads.

The show at Network 3 on Friday August 18 is the band’s biggest show to date, with tickets available on the door for just £6.