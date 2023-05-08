Andrew Cushin at The Garrison, Barnsley. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Friday evening, a bumper crowd filed in to The Garrison to watch an outstanding set from the highly-acclaimed singer Andrew Cushin.

The tone of the evening was set perfectly with Sheffield-based singer Harriet Rose opening proceedings with her sublime vocals. An acoustic version of Reverend and the Makers’ Heavyweight Champion of the World really captivated the receptive crowd.

The highly-touted Rosadocs then followed with their infectious energy. Frontman Keelan Graney had the stage presence of an industry veteran and even ventured into the crowd for Run Away Instead. Say Something and Towards the Sun were two other songs that had the crowd singing and dancing along to in unison.

Andrew Cushin entered the stage to a rapturous applause and was followed out by his four-piece band to a sold-out Garrison.

The 22-year-old, tipped to be the next Sam Fender, opened with You Don’t Belong Catch Me if you Can and the insanely catchy Yeah Yeah Yeah. Cushin gave a completely new song, Wor Flags, an airing and announced it is part of an upcoming new album due out before the end of the year.

He took a few moments to praise the Barnsley crowd and proclaimed, “I’ll definitely be coming back to Barnsley,” which was unsurprisingly met with a huge cheer.

Dream for a Moment, an upbeat, catchy number, gave the crowd an opportunity to raise their arms aloft and sing along enthusiastically before the evening took a mellow turn with the contemplative It’s Gonna Get Better and Waiting for the Rain.

Cushin’s band then left the stage and left him to perform three exceptionally raw and powerful songs – Runaway, Brand New and Four and a Half Percent – the latter a very personal song about his father who struggled with alcohol. You could hear a pin drop in the Garrison, everyone in the venue absolutely captivated by the heartfelt lyrics and stunning vocals. The song gives me goosebumps every time I hear it.

The band came back on for Memories and an encore featuring You’ll Be Free and the anthemic Where’s My Family Gone?, a song which would be suited to a stadium full of revellers but equally as impressive in the smaller, intimate Garrison – a superb venue for music in the heart of Barnsley town centre.