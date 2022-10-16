Gig review: Andrew Cushin at The Leadmill, Sheffield

On Friday evening, a vocal crowd packed in to The Leadmill to witness a great set from the highly-talented Andrew Cushin.

Heralded by the likes of Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher and signed to Libertines legend Pete Doherty’s Strap Original label, the 22-year-old continues on his meteoric rise and is certainly destined for big things.

The crowd were treated to two great support acts in vocalist Ruby J and indie four-piece The Lilacs. The latter particularly received a great reception and two of their tracks – Vicarage Road and Sticky Dance Floors – were impressive crowd-pleasers.

Cushin, with a four-piece band in tow, entered the stage to a raucous applause and kicked things off with Hollywood, a very fitting opener which includes the lyrics, “Are you ready?” Yeah Yeah Yeah and the upbeat Catch Me If You Can soon followed.

A natural conversationalist, Cushin candidly chatted with the audience and graciously thanked them for supporting him. If his allegiance to Newcastle United wasn’t apparent from the flag proudly draped over the keyboard stand, Cushin entered into a little local football chat with a mixture of cheers and jeers at the mention of Sheffield’s two football clubs.

Midway through the set, Cushin’s band departed the stage and left the vocalist to perform two very raw and powerful songs – Runaway and Four and a Half Percent. The latter, a song about Cushin’s father who struggled with alcohol, really captivated the crowd who were hanging on every heartfelt word. A superb songwriter, Cushin’s lyrics are personal yet relatable and really resonate with the crowd.

The band returned for the final two upbeat tempo songs; You Don’t Belong features searing guitar riffs and Waiting for the Rain – a song that Cushin wrote at 16 years old – has an extremely catchy chorus and would certainly suit a vocal stadium crowd.

The band came back on for the encore and Cushin performed the highly-acclaimed Where’s My Family Gone? Arms aloft and voices in fine form, the Sheffield crowd sang every word to the anthemic song – a fitting end to a superb show.

As he leaves the stage, Cushin stops for selfies and first bumps with an appreciative crowd who just witnessed someone special and destined for great things – a truly memorable night.

