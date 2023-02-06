A double-bill of vintage-indebted rock ’n’ roll is almost alien in its simplicity between these two bands.

Black Stone Cherry

Many bands joke they’re hot stuff, so it is only fitting that The Darkness have taken that adage to a particularly literal level. Last month, they had to temporarily abandon their performance in Liverpool after their pyrotechnic rig set fire to the venue.

On the latest show of this co-headline jaunt with Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry, they have to prevent a teenage fan invited on stage at Leeds’s First Direct Arena from barbecuing themselves on the flame jets.

There’s something wildly retrograde in the era of the postmodern pop-show spectacular about this pairing and their old-fashioned chops. Here come two bands backed by stacks of amps and and the odd drum riser rather than any technological tour-de-force production. It’s alien in its simplicity, a throwback night of chunky riffs turbocharged by championship-winning facial hair and burly tattoos.

The Darkness

By conventional measures – chart success, homegrown advantage – most would assume The Darkness would close out festivities. Instead, they saunter on first, and proceed to cram as many power chords into an hour-plus set as they can.

Though not the commercial force they once were, the Lowestoft four-piece’s high-camp bombast continues to prove giddily entertaining, a glam-metal love-letter to seventies-era Queen and Thin Lizzy.

Frontman Justin Hawkins, cycling through wardrobe changes, still has the voice to knock stone-cold ballad Love Is Only a Feeling out of the park, and the cocked eyebrow to match vintage cock-rock pastiche One Way Ticket too.

He ends the set with the double punch of I Believe in a Thing Called Love and Love on the Rocks with No Ice, winding his way through the crowd atop a security guard while shredding solos. It’s gloriously addictive fun.

In comparison, Black Stone Cherry play their mix of Southern-fried guitar stompers straight up with even less fuss.

Two decades into their career too, they offer up a 70-minute set that ticks off all of their albums, plus their unnamed upcoming eighth record with recent single Out of Pocket.

It's practically all killer with little filler, a parade of brawny anthems served up with swagger.

Opener Me and Mary Jane sets the tight magic; Like I Roll and Things My Father Said offer satisfying release.