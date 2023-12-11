Blonde Redhead. Picture: Charles Billot

There are some gigs that you go to that you realise, later on, were incredibly important – seminal, even – and there are some where you can recognise that fact in the moment. Blonde Redhead’s visit to Brudenell Social Club falls into the latter of those two categories.

The much beloved New York alternative rock trio have been around since the early 90s, gaining a dedicated fanbase for their unique sound, which incorporates elements of shoegaze, noise rock and dream pop among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group released their tenth studio album, Sit Down for Dinner, in September of this year. Their first studio release since 2014’s Barragán, this latest album is an incredible sonic journey guided by the beautiful melodic tones of Kazu Makino.

It was the release of that album that led the three-piece to visit Brudenell Social Club. Arriving in the torrential rain, the gig had a certain feeling of significance to it which only increased as the set progressed.

Twin brothers Amedeo and Simone Pace took the stage amid a wall of thunderous applause. Bedecked in pristine white boiler suits, and followed closely by Makino in leather dungarees, the band had a palpable sense of artistry to them.

Their dark and mysterious stage presence continued throughout most of the set, with very minimal crowd interactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the first words uttered by Makino that did not make up the lyrics to any of their songs only came halfway through the band’s 16-song setlist, when she quietly asked, “Are you alright?” whilst the twins set up for the next song behind her.

Armed with a plethora of guitar pedals, enough to make their shoegaze influences blush, the group skilfully flowed through their set.

Made up of some deep cuts from their past, fan favourites and a healthy number of tracks from Sit Down for Dinner, the crowd were loving it.

Although unimpressed with certain members of the audience repeatedly shouting requests in between songs – leading Makino to say, “We’re in the UK, I thought everyone would be polite” – the trio seemed to be enjoying themselves on stage too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad