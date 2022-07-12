Gig review: Bryan Adams at Harewood House, Leeds

Bryan Adams at Harewood House. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Sunday evening at the resplendent Harewood House, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams does what he does best: puts on one hell of a show!

Supported by the superb Feeder – arguably the best support act that I’ve watched in recent years – over 8,000 revellers were treated to a superb show, that had a little bit of everything. Feeder rolled back the years and performed some of their classic hits, including Buck Rogers, Come Back Around, Just The Way I’m Feeling and Feeling A Moment – a perfect way to start off proceedings.

I first watched Bryan Adams as a wide-eyed, beaming 12-year-old at the Sheffield Arena, playing with the same vigour, energy and enthusiasm as he does now, I have my older sisters to thank for me becoming an Adams fan.

Feeder at Harewood House. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Opening up with a new track can be a bit of a gamble, Kick Ass from latest album So Happy It Hurts was a high-tempo number which got the crowd nodding their heads in unison.

Familiar songs followed with Can’t Stop This Thing We Started, Somebody and Shine a Light. When guitarist Keith Scott plucked the first unmistakeable chords of Heaven, an eruption of applause echoed around the stately home grounds.

With 16 albums to pick from, Adams hand-picked a perfect set with a great balance of older classics and newer stuff, appealing to everyone. Two 2015 hits, Go Down Rockin’ and You Belong To Me, were swiftly followed by I’ve Been Lookin’ For You from the latest album.

The Vancouver native paid tribute to his Yorkshire heritage and mentioned that his great-grandfather was born in Honley – the small town situated between Holmfirth and Huddersfield.

Classics soon followed with Everything I Do, Back To You, 18 Till I Die, Summer of ’69 and spine chilling acoustic versions of Here I Am and When You’re Gone.

“Who knew you could sing so good?” Adams asked, his ever-present playful sense of humour evident.

The 1983 hit, Cuts Like a Knife signalled the end of the main set. The sun-kissed crowd cheering and chanting appreciatively. Despite being on the wrong side of sixty, Adams has his trademark hoarseness, whilst still having the ability to hit staggeringly high notes too. His partnership with Keith Scott is a joy to behold- both men run around the stage like sprightly teenagers who love their craft.

Adam’s returned to the stage with a five-song encore featuring; So Happy It Hurts, Moments, Run To You and a well-received cover of Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. The 62-year-old rocker finished off the set with an acoustic version of All For Love – a perfect conclusion to a superb evening.