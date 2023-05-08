All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
6 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Gig review: Colin Stetson at Howard Assembly Rooms, Leeds

There is enough smoke wafting through the Howard Assembly Room tonight to bring to mind the chain-smoking environs of a vintage jazz club. It’s an impression amplified by the two saxophones waiting for active duty on stage.

By Janne Oinonen
Published 8th May 2023, 17:38 BST
Colin Stetson at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds. Picture: Rowland Thomas - Opera NorthColin Stetson at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds. Picture: Rowland Thomas - Opera North
Colin Stetson at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds. Picture: Rowland Thomas - Opera North

Colin Stetson has scant interest in resorting to the stereotypical default settings of his primary instrument, however. We’re far removed from both the virtuoso displays and molten sheets of sound of jazz saxophone and the instrument’s role as an easy listening sedative as the Canadian saxophonist unleashes his physically pummelling wares tonight.

The austere stage set-up – just one spotlight that shoots blazing light and colour just over Stetson’s head as repetitive patterns dance skittishly on a screen above the musician – matches the stark sounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Using loops and pre-recorded disembodied massed voices for support, Stetson – occasionally obscured by his bass saxophone, so bulkily oversized it creates the impression that the instrument might be in charge of the musician – moves beyond melody to render his chosen instrument into a primarily percussive tool via repetitive patterns and dense textures that emerge from a combination of circular breathing techniques and clicking the saxophone’s keys.

Most Popular

    Whether straddling punishingly bristly electronics that aren’t a million miles removed from the relentless ‘blast beat’ of extreme metal, providing balm for frayed nerves with an extensive becalmed drone or turning hectic volleys of overlapping notes into an insistent, skittery melody of forthcoming new album’s title track When We Were That What Wept for the Sea, the ensuing hypnotic noise – simultaneously starkly beautiful and profoundly unsettling, evocative of a sunrise over a ruined landscape – resembles the gradually accumulating intensity and physical build-ups (and release) of electronic music reimagined for a hyperactively relentless saxophone.

    During the more gloomily doom-laden fanfares, the muscular aural bombardment isn’t all that far removed from the teeth-grindingly intense marathons of Swans.

    It’s a powerful, defiantly idiosyncratic approach, and ultimately quite demanding for the audience and artist alike: by the end of tonight’s relatively brief performance you’re quite content that both the listener’s ears and the musician are ready for some well-earned rest.