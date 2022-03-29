Gig review: Feeder at The Lending Room, Leeds

Feeder are an unfairly and criminally underrated band. The mainstream music press has not given the same front-cover photo shoots or column inches that their contemporaries have been gifted recently for their respective album releases.

By Tom Newton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:32 am
Feeder. Picture: Shutterstock

The band were amongst the likes of Muse and Placebo on constant rotation back in the height of MTV2 and Kerrang! TV, sitting very comfortably between their peers with their own stadium sized singles, proving that they too could push the boundaries of what a three-piece band could do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On a whistle-stop intimate album launch campaign, Feeder dropped in at The Lending Room in Leeds, a far cry from the arena and festival circuit they are known for, but nonetheless awaited by the fans with the same energy and anticipation.

A short thirty-minute set derived heavily of new album Tornado, Feeder were not here to trade on former glories, this was not a band looking to the past for easy wins. The band were here to make a statement. They are as relevant as their competition and are still very much a pivotal and powerful presence in the British music scene and long may that continue.

MuseLeeds