Gig review: Feeder at The Lending Room, Leeds

The band were amongst the likes of Muse and Placebo on constant rotation back in the height of MTV2 and Kerrang! TV, sitting very comfortably between their peers with their own stadium sized singles, proving that they too could push the boundaries of what a three-piece band could do.
On a whistle-stop intimate album launch campaign, Feeder dropped in at The Lending Room in Leeds, a far cry from the arena and festival circuit they are known for, but nonetheless awaited by the fans with the same energy and anticipation.
A short thirty-minute set derived heavily of new album Tornado, Feeder were not here to trade on former glories, this was not a band looking to the past for easy wins. The band were here to make a statement. They are as relevant as their competition and are still very much a pivotal and powerful presence in the British music scene and long may that continue.