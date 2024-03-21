Feeder. Picture: Steve Gullick

Feeder have been around for 30 years and clearly have no intentions of vanishing anytime soon.

The fact they’re releasing a double album next month illustrates this rock band’s appetite for creativity is as strong as ever.

And the way their energetic set was received at York Barbican proves their army of loyal fans are just as receptive as when they took off so dramatically in the Britpop era.

Lead singer Grant Nicholas is not shy admitting this gig is essentially to showcase that aforementioned album Black / Red so there is plenty of time dedicated to its songs.

“An album is a piece of art,” he says, when urging fans to do that old-fashioned thing of actually buying one. “If you don’t play it, stick it on the wall.”

After opening with ELF and Kyoto, there is the inevitable delve back into time for anthemic hits such as an early sweetspot of Feeling A Moment.

Lost In The Wilderness has an electric vibe which points to it being one of the best of the new material.

Nicholas’ vocals seem to get drowned a little amid the Fear of Flying but it’s just a temporary glitch as he’s soaring again for the crowd-pleasing Just The Way I’m Feeling.

He encourages the crowd to get involved with the band’s next single, the slower but still catchy Hey You.

Playing with Fire, the first single from their new album, brings back some edge and a rousing Insomnia throws fans back to 1999.

Tangerine, which is rarely performed by Feeder, is another that gets a huge thumbs up as Nicholas successfully starts a “Yorkshire mosh pit”.

High, from right back in their debut album Polythene, creates some brilliant fan interaction and sing-along moments.