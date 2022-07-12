Gig review: Foals at Millennium Square, Leeds

Foals. Picture: Alex Knowles

The crowd demographic was primarily male, a significant number of whom attired in lead singer Yannis Philippakis’ trademark Hawaiian style short sleeved shirt. Resplendent in another variety of the same sartorial fashion, Foals emerged to headline the opening night of a series of summer events at Millennium Square.

Bands that are equally at ease headlining a festival-type event and small club are few and far between. Foals is one such band, producing basslines and drum beats capable of lifting off roofs and filling large open-air spaces. Drummer Jack Bevan spends almost as long stood on his stool as he does sat driving the set, Philippakis surprisingly restrained during his now characteristic crowd surf.

Despite latest album Life Is Yours not providing the same hooks as the rest of the band’s catalogue when on vinyl, live it is a different contemplation. Opening with Wake Me Up, the latest opus provides the majority of the setlist tonight, 2AM being cut short due to medical emergency in the crowd.

My Number merges seamlessly into Black Gold before In Degrees’ dance like beat shakes the very foundations of the Civic Hall. It is undoubtedly the more recognised tracks that generate the biggest reactions, The Runner and Mountain At My Gates having people hoisted onto shoulders, largely camera less hands being waved, air being punched.

When Foals rock, they really rock. “Face Melters” as Philippakis referred to them, the biggest one being Inhaler, closing the set before the band quickly emerge for the encore, keen to avoid the 10.30pm curfew.

Two Steps, Twice has emerged the recent set closer, a high energetic dance song from their debut album but not necessarily one of the band’s better known songs. The way the track reaches conclusion however, all heavy riffs, metallic guitars and drums renders it the ideal selection.