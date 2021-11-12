Gig review: Gabrielle's touching dedication after tour manager's sudden death

Gabrielle performs at York Barbican.

After her opening number Thank You, the singer told the sold-out crowd the tragic news that “the amazing” Pete Spencer had died at their hotel early on Wednesday morning but his wife had insisted they still played.

In dedicating it to him, Gabrielle said “the show must go on… but it is going to be an emotional tonight.”

That was certainly true. Visibly upset, one of her backing singers needed to be consoled by her and bandmates at one point as the pain of their loss became too much.

Gabrielle performs in York.

Indeed, it says plenty of the professionalism of all involved that they were able to enrapture the crowd as they did with Gabrielle’s powerful vocals as strong and soulful as ever.

With songs dating back to her 1993 debut and spanning throughout her career, the double BRIT award winner sang When A Woman, Give Me A Little More Time and Sunshine before a brilliant Falling.

Tell Me What You Dream - “because I’m not good at communicating” - and Put Up A Fight - “that was me and my sassy self” - also get showcased before everyone is on their feet for her version of Womack & Womack’s classic Teardrops.

The tempo slows for Ten Years Time and Independence Day before a touching Gonna Get Better and the crowd-favourite Rise.

Gabrielle on stage in York.