James Arthur performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photography

On Friday evening at the Utilita Arena, Middlesbrough singer-songwriter James Arthur does what he does best – puts on one hell of a show.

Two superb support acts in NEVE and Sydney singing sensation Dean Lewis set the tone perfectly for what was to follow. NEVE impressed the crowd with her silky-smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics – Should’ve Been Us was particularly well received.

Many of the 13,000 fans in attendance had packed into the arena early for the set of Dean Lewis, a singer who continues his meteoric rise and popularity, partly thanks to TikTok but mainly due to his powerful, emotive performances and sublime vocals.

Dean Lewis onstage at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photography

Be Alright, a song which has been streamed nearly two billion times on Spotify, was unsurprisingly well-received as was latest song, Memories, a heartfelt song about Lewis losing his best friend.

With the lights dimmed, a video played on the giant LED screens of James Arthur’s journey thus far with appreciative audio, thanking the crowd for their support – a message that he sincerely reiterated throughout the evening during his 23-song set.

Arthur came on stage to rapturous applause and opened things up with Bitter Sweet Love, the title track from his recent UK number one album. This was swiftly followed by mega hits Blindside, Empty Space and Can I Be Him.

An upbeat medley of Sermon and The Fugees’ hit Ready Or Not had the crowd bouncing along, before a stirring rendition of Rewrite the Stars in which NEVE came back onto stage and the pair sang with gusto whilst being illuminated by 13,000 camera phone lights – a memorable sight.

James Arthur performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe Photography

The middle of the set became an acoustic interlude as Arthur’s band departed the stage and the 2012 X Factor winner walked out onto the extended platform and sang A Year Ago, Naked, Trainwreck and A Thousand Years before performing another duet – this time with Dean Lewis for Falling Like the Stars.

Arthur then sang 2022 mega hit Car’s Outside. “Another song that I have TikTok to thank for,” he chuckled. This was also an opportunity for guitarist Rick Ahir to play a solo at the end of the track in which he mesmerised the crowd with his masterful guitar playing – one of the most talented guitarists I have seen in years.

It was then time for a nostalgic walk down memory lane with Young, the Tulisa song that Arthur auditioned with on X Factor, and then Impossible by Shontelle – the song that he sang in the final which clinched him the prestigious crown.

