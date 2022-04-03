Gig review: James Morrison at Sheffield City Hall

The vocal crowd were treated to two superb, yet diversely different support acts in the relatively unknown but very talented American singer songwriter Casey McQuillen and veteran of the stage, Newton Faulkner. Both had an endearing charm, wit and charisma which kept the audience captivated. Faulkner’s smash hit Dream Catch Me particularly received a rapturous applause.
James Morrison then walked on stage in his trademark nonchalant way and started off with Precious Love, Feels Like the First Time and his first big hit Undiscovered.
The former Brit Award winner was really flexing his vocal muscles when he delivered relatively new, yet very catchy So Beautiful, Don’t Mess With Love and Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
Classic crowd pleasers included You Make It Real, Nothing Ever Hurt Like You, This Boy, Up and a stunning acoustic version of Broken Strings – The smash hit he duetted on with Nelly Furtado in 2008.
The Warwickshire-born, 37-year-old engaged with the crowd, who were a real eclectic mix of teenagers to revellers in their mid-fifties, all of which were fully engaged with the orchestrated clapping.
Morrison closed the show with classics’ The Pieces Don’t Fit Anymore and You Give Me Something before a final chance to air his rasping tones in the encore with Power and popular hit Beautiful World.
Just as he entered the stage, Morrison left to a great ovation and signified the end with a nod, a wave and a beaming, appreciative smile.
Overall, a great night of music from one of the UK’s most captivating and soulful voices along with two outstanding support acts – a real evening of stunning vocals, genuine crowd interaction and masterful guitar playing.