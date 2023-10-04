The indie stalwarts hit their stride on their first show at Hyde Park’s Brudenell Social Club for a decade.

JAWS

JAWS returned to the Brudenell Social Club for the first time in over 10 years on Monday night – fresh off the back of their new EP If It Wasn’t for My Friends, Things Could Be Different.

The long-established B-town indie outfit played the community room to a busy and buoyant, youthful crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Befitting support act Swim Wear warmed the evening up with their brand of upbeat indie pop and jangly guitars. They were shortly followed by the brilliant Slow Team, who showcased their lively, intense atmospheric grunge.

Most Popular

Opening their set with crowd favourite Stay In, JAWS immediately got their loyal fan base on side. They then wasted little time in getting stuck into their newest material. These tracks fit into their set like a hand in glove.

It is the heavier moments when this band is at their best, What We Haven’t Got Yet and Right in Front of Me, both tracks from their 2016 album Simplicity, shift the gear significantly, with the energy in the room tantamount. Even guitar tech issues during Just a Boy couldn’t knock this band out of their vibrant stride.

Finishing their set on two mammoth singles from their debut record, Be Slowly and Gold, JAWS have the crowd in the palm of their hands. These tracks feel like classics of the indie scene over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAWS are mainstays of the circuit, and not by playing things safe. Each album output has its own distinct vibe, this has continued with their recent EP. These tracks have been sewn together seamlessly with their previous work.