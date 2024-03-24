Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

“Yes, Leeds!” Liam Gallagher exclaims before a note has been struck at the city’s O2 Academy. Beside him, John Squire acknowledges the roar of a sell-out crowd with a nod, already drawn to his fretboard.

Here, the marriage of two of the most idiosyncratic figures spawned from the imperial phase of Cool Britannia – the swaggering singer of Britpop, and the acid architect of Madchester – is enough to leave grown men with mod cuts, camouflage parkas and bucket hats in a state of crazed euphoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2022’s epoch-evocative shows at Knebworth, and this year’s upcoming arena tour for the anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the former Oasis frontman remains near the front of British cultural consciousness; few were surprised to see his debut collaboration with the ex-guitarist of the Stone Roses enter at the top of the charts.

John Squire performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

As defining sounds of a musical era rooted firmly into the psyche of a nation, their union is practically manna from heaven.

Still, this supporting tour is more than an exercise in nostalgia – an exercise, in fact, so shrewdly opposed to nostalgia that it eschews any prior material by Gallagher, Squire or either of their old bands.

Both cannot be accused of false advertisement, having vowed as such when these small jaunt was announced; still, the fleeting sub-hour existence of these live shows do carry the feel that fans are paying for the privilege of getting close and personal with their heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the relative paucity of appearances Squire has made in recent years, the chance to see him might be worth the price of admission alone.

Liam Gallagher performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics