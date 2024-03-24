Gig review: Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds
“Yes, Leeds!” Liam Gallagher exclaims before a note has been struck at the city’s O2 Academy. Beside him, John Squire acknowledges the roar of a sell-out crowd with a nod, already drawn to his fretboard.
Here, the marriage of two of the most idiosyncratic figures spawned from the imperial phase of Cool Britannia – the swaggering singer of Britpop, and the acid architect of Madchester – is enough to leave grown men with mod cuts, camouflage parkas and bucket hats in a state of crazed euphoria.
Between 2022’s epoch-evocative shows at Knebworth, and this year’s upcoming arena tour for the anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the former Oasis frontman remains near the front of British cultural consciousness; few were surprised to see his debut collaboration with the ex-guitarist of the Stone Roses enter at the top of the charts.
As defining sounds of a musical era rooted firmly into the psyche of a nation, their union is practically manna from heaven.
Still, this supporting tour is more than an exercise in nostalgia – an exercise, in fact, so shrewdly opposed to nostalgia that it eschews any prior material by Gallagher, Squire or either of their old bands.
Both cannot be accused of false advertisement, having vowed as such when these small jaunt was announced; still, the fleeting sub-hour existence of these live shows do carry the feel that fans are paying for the privilege of getting close and personal with their heroes.
Given the relative paucity of appearances Squire has made in recent years, the chance to see him might be worth the price of admission alone.
From opener Just Another Rainbow, with its psychedelic swirl and sharp solos, he delivers a potent reminder why he is one of the guitarists of his generation, equally adept with the sludge-blues riffs of I’m A Wheel as he is with the woozy shuffle behind Mother Nature’s Song, all played with a consummately deft skill.