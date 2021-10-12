Gig review: Little Man Tate at Sheffield O2 Academy

Little Man Tate at O2 Academy Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The Sheffield four-piece had only intended to play just one gig (originally planned for September 18, 2020) but such was the demand for tickets, the venue asked them to play an extra night.

On the Friday evening, the vociferous crowd must have needed to quench their thirst as the venue recorded their fourth highest ever bar takings demonstrating that Yorkshire folk truly like a party.

As a fan of the band myself, it was a pleasure to see them back on stage once again, even if many of us in attendance have added a few more grey hairs since their last hurrah in 2009.

The band opened up with the classic Man I Hate Your Band, swiftly followed by European Lover ensuring the bumper crowd were bouncing and nodding in unison to Windle’s delightful Sheffield dialect.

Other crowd pleasers included; This Must Be Love, The Agent, Sexy in Latin and a new song, Cheap Stolen Kisses, potentially signalling a sign of things to come with more singles and hopefully gigs on the way.