Saturday saw a queue that snaked around the entire O2 Academy, with the majority of this line being young women and girls all desperately excited to see UK chart topper Mimi Webb perform her sold-out show.

When Webb arrives on stage, donning a bedazzled catsuit and beaming smile, the screams from her young fanbase are piercing.

Opening with recent single Ghost of You, the success of Webb’s recent debut album Amelia has certainly is evident, as no lyrics are missed.

The same is to be said for pretty much all of the tracks on Webb’s setlist, including See You Soon, where Webb reaches out to a lucky fan in the audience and grabs her sunglasses, before sweetly attempting to throw them back before the end of the track.

Joined by her bandmates on stage, it’s clear Webb has catered for her fans with this show. With set lighting that glows vibrant bubblegum pink, encapsulating the feel of her music.Performances such as Is it Possible and Halfway hear Webbs angelic vocals radiate the venue.

The track that perhaps made Webb’s career is Good Without, played surprisingly early on the set, there are young people visibly showing emotion throughout the track, perhaps many resonating with the heartbreak anthem.

A quick outfit change and Webb is back for the second half of her set. She plays a blend of new tunes from her latest debut, alongside older tracks such as Dumb Love.

The 22-year-old floors the audience with a powerful performance of recent ballad Roles Reserved before running off to stage.

Bringing the energy back for the encore, Webb leaves fans with anthems Last Train to London, Red Flags and a slice of summer vibes with the show’s closer, House on Fire.