Gig review: Newton Faulkner at Holmfirth Picturedrome

Newton Faulkner at Holmfirth Picturedrome. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Thursday evening, a buoyant crowd packed in to the Holmfirth Picturedrome to witness a masterful singing performance from one of Britain’s finest singer songwriter and guitarists in Newton Faulkner.

The vocal crowd were treated to a great support act with 27-year-old Cornish artist Sam Richardson. Straight from the off, the native of St. Agnes, Cornwall gained the crowd’s affection with his warm, approachable nature and his hatred of Ginster’s pasties. Richardson is surely destined for big things and he stunned the crowd with a superb, heartfelt song called Losing Heart- A passionate protest song about the Cornwall housing crisis- something which has affected him personally.

Newton Faulkner then walked on stage in his characteristic nonchalant way and started off with Feels Like Home- an apt opener as it’s the Feels Like Home Tour but also reflects the strikingly beautiful and intimate venue in the heart of Holmfirth-perfect for what was to follow.

Most Popular

Newton Faulkner at Holmfirth Picturedrome. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulling Teeth, I Need Something, Hit The Ground Running and Orange Skies swiftly followed. The latter two songs being the first opportunity for Faulkner’s trademark crowd participation- he has a knack for bringing the crowd in to his songs, making them feel welcomed and appreciated – a sentiment wholeheartedly reciprocated by the bumper crowd.

It was then time for Newton to bring out his ‘Dinky’ – an affectionately named small, Italian guitar – in which he plays She’s Got the Time and Rest of Me, the latter featuring kazoos from some of the crowd.

The powerful Fingertips preceded the anthemic Dream Catch Me, a raw, slower version, really emphasising Faulkner’s sublime vocals and the sheer power of his voice.

Gone In the Morning and Uncomfortably Slow were other hits to feature from his double-platinum 2007 debut album Hand Built by Robots as well as a trio of hits from his Write It on Your Skin album: Clouds, Brick by Brick and the album’s title song.

Advertisement Hide Ad