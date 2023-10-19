The singer-songwriter impresses with another superb evening of stunning vocals, witty conversation and masterful guitar-playing.

Newton Faulkner at The Leadmill, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Tuesday evening, a jubilant crowd packed into Sheffield’s iconic Leadmill to witness a masterful singing performance from one of Britain’s finest singer-songwriter and guitarists in Newton Faulkner.

He was supported by Scottish folk singer Nati, who soon gained the approval of the crowd with her quick with and exquisite vocals. Stay and Open Road were particular crowd pleasers- both songs featuring on her new EP Older which is out later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first night of a 15-date UK tour, and for the first time in nearly five years, Faulkner wasn’t by himself on stage. He was accompanied by Marie (vocals/drums) and Ann (vocals/keyboard).

Most Popular

Newton Faulkner at The Leadmill, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Faulkner opened up with 2020 hit Sinking Sand which was swiftly followed by Four Leaf Clover, All She Needs and Passing Planes.

Clouds provided the perfect opportunity for Marie and Ann to co-ordinate some crowd participation – you can’t help singing along to its catchy chorus.

The ladies then left the stage to allow Faulkner to perform a stripped back, acoustic part of the set. A vulnerable Faulkner admitted that he was “unusually nervous” now being with a band. The appreciative Sheffield crowd cheered vociferously showing their unwavering support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner then played I Need Something – the first song that was released from his 2007 debut album Hand Built by Robots. Massive Attack’s Teardrop soon followed. Faulkner then began to take requests from the crowd and he opted for Ageing Superhero-a slow, contemplative number which he admitted that he hadn’t played for several years.

A bass-heavy version of People Should Smile More had the crowd singing and swaying in unison before he mesmerized the crowd with his incredible range and sheer power with Fingertips.

The band then re-joined Faulkner for his 2007 mega-hit, Dream Catch Me, a song that never fails to lift the roof off any venue.

Faulkner then dipped into some more recent songs including, Wild, the title song for the tour, Leave Me Lonely and Been Here Before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner then closed proceedings with Sugar in the Snow and two crowd pleasers-Write it on Your Skin and Gone in the Morning – two extremely catchy numbers that had the crowd humming and singing them long after Newton and the band had left the stage to a rapturous applause.