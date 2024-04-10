Paloma Faith at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Tuesday evening, an excited crowd packed into Sheffield City Hall to watch the evergreen Paloma Faith. Normally reserved and a little coy, Faith strutted onto the stage with an unapologetic boldness and infectious confidence.

She opened up with How to Leave a Man from her sixth and most recent studio album Glorification of Sadness.

Faith takes the audience on an emotional and raw journey – opening up about her recent divorce and being a single mum and the stereotypes, struggles and judgment that come with it- giving her much of the writing ammunition for the album.

Faith mentioned that the evening would be slightly different to a normal concert – there was no support act and instead a show of two halves separated with a 20-minute interval. The first half was 13 songs from Faith’s latest album and the final 10 songs, more familiar Paloma Faith classics.

God In a Dress, Bad Woman and Divorce soon followed – a trio of raw and powerful rage-rock songs, before taking a more uplifting and hopeful turn with Say My Name and I am Enough.

Smoke machines and strobe lighting illuminated the bumper crowd as Faith swaggered around the stage with assertive confidence and electrifying presence. Between songs, she speaks about relationships, friendships, motherhood and being a little more selfish – the crowd shouting words of encouragement and nodding in unison.

“I’m inviting you to all get up on your feet and have a good time,” the receptive crowd swiftly obliged and were echoing the words to Enjoy Yourself and Let It Ride a few moments later. The bass-heavy energetic club beat, Cry on the Dance Floor had the crowd really busting out some shapes akin to an Ibiza night club.

The final song of the first half – Sweatpants – saw Faith impressively crowd surf from the stage all the way to the back of the stalls as revellers flocked around with camera phones to grab a snap.

The second half saw Faith dip into her extensive back catalogue-spanning 16 years. “Other than my mum, my relationship with you (fans) is the longest one I’ve had – thank you,” an appreciative Faith declares.

Picking up the Pieces, Crybaby, Lullaby and the mega hit Changing had the crowd in raptures before closing an incredible evening with a mesmerising and soul-stirring rendition of Only Love Can Hurt Like This.