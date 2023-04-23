The pairing of Noah ‘Panda Bear’ Lennox of Baltimore psychedelic pop band Animal Collective and Pete ‘Sonic Boom’ Kember, once of Rugby space rock group Spacemen 3, provided a burst of sunshine when their album Reset came out last August.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Duncan Seaman

Six months on, the combination of loops, drones, pedal effects and vocal harmonies has lost none of its playfulness or potency.

Here, playing to a full house at the Brudenell Social Club, they show how it can work even better live, with their sharply contrasting voices – Lennox scaling the high, flowing notes, Kember maintaining a low register monotone – neatly complimenting one another.

While Lennox stands and is more animated, Kember remains seated, tweaking away at a desk full of sound effects or pitching in with occasional handclaps and dry asides to the audience. Behind them, trippy visuals of dancers cavort on a big screen.

They play the album’s nine songs in order and although much of the music might be pre-programmed, a barrage of live effects – that literally at one point includes bells and whistles – gives the setlist a real zest.

Gettin’ To The Point skips along with a guitar loop from Eddie Cochran’s Three Steps To Heaven, while Go On is closer to a Spacemen 3 song with its insistent use of a sample of Give It To Me by The Troggs.

Edge of the Edge sounds like the Beach Boys playing a Buddy Holly song (in fact, the snippet is from Randy and the Rainbows’ Denise) and It’s In My Body is all twinkly repetition.

Whirpool conjures mental images of Kraftwerk performing in a haunted house, and they finish with a flourish, with the perky Livin’ In The After incorporating strings and castanets from The Drifters’ version of Save The Last Dance For Me, and the techno assault of Everything’s Been Leading To This.