Former Housemartins and The Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton puts on a superb show at a packed Sheffield Arena.

Paul Heaton performing at Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe.

On Friday evening, revellers braved the cold to pack out Sheffield’s Utilita Arena to watch the brilliant Paul Heaton along with his eight-piece band. Earlier that day, Heaton announced that he wouldn’t be joined by Jacqui Abbott – sadly doctor’s orders had ruled her out with a throat problem for the foreseeable.

As they say, ‘The show must go on’ and that it did. Sheffield four-piece Before Breakfast opened up proceedings, before songwriting icon Billy Bragg took to the stage. Bragg performed an array of his classic hits including Way Over Yonder in The Minor Key, Power in a Union and recent ballad I Will Be Your Shield – a real soulful and emotive song.

Paul Heaton then entered the stage in his usual low-key, nonchalant way to a rapturous applause from the appreciative Sheffield crowd.

Billy Bragg at Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe.

He opened up with I Drover Her Away With My Tears – taken from his recent number one album with Abbott, N.K-Pop. Beautiful South hit From Under The Covers swiftly followed, before Paul apologised to the empathetic crowd about Abbott not being able to perform.

In the absence of Abbott, various members of the band had taken on the mantle, and certainly didn’t disgrace themselves. We hear this first on Too Much For One when the bassist steps up and delivers Jacqui’s lines in an impressive manner.

Heaton then dipped into The Beautiful South back catalogue with crowd pleasers One Last Love Song, Old Red Eyes Is Back and I’ll Sail This Ship Alone all going down well with a mixed crowd of people ranging from their late teens to revellers in their seventies.

The latter part of the set featured iconic songs Rotterdam, Song For Whoever and the Housemartins hit Think For a Minute.

A four-song encore roused the bumper crowd and when a collection of huge balloons were dropped onto the stage floor from above during Happy Hour, the crowd were at fever pitch. Perfect 10, You Keep It All In and the A Cappella Caravan of Love ensured the crowd were beaming from ear-to-ear when shuffling out of the Arena.