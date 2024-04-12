Paul Weller at Sheffeield City Hall. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Thursday evening, an excited crowd packed into Sheffield City Hall to watch 2 hours of pure dopamine-filled, frenetic music from one of the best to ever take to the stage.

On the cusp of turning 66 next month, Paul Weller will be releasing his aptly named 17th solo album 66 which features lyrical contributions from Suggs, Noel Gallagher and Bobby Gillespie. His current UK tour will see Weller also play at York’s Barbican on April 17 too.

Support on the evening came in the form of 70’s inspired pop duo Barbara – brothers John and Henry Tydeman along with their band – entertained the crowd with their witty, satirical lyricism based on observations, current affairs and the media. Their infectious energy and charming nature captured the crowd and Rainy Days in June was a real crowd-pleaser.

At exactly 8.45pm, Paul Weller walked onto the stage to a rapturous ovation and he kicked things off with Rip the Pages Up which was swiftly followed by Nova and 2021 hit Cosmic Fringes. The recently released Soul Wandering got an airing and was warmly received by the bumper crowd. The track has Weller introspectively questioning his place in the universe with a real Bowie-like vibe throughout.

The more familiar All the Pictures on the Wall soon followed as did The Style Council’s A Man of Great Promise much to the delight of the vociferous crowd who were now up and their feet and dancing. Weller then took to the piano for Stanley Road and Glad Times before sending the crowd into pandemonium with Fat Pop from the self-entitled 2021 number 1 album.

The crowd were still on their feet when the familiar chords of Hung Up and Shout to the Top were aired.

Along with recent hit Soul Wandering, Jumble Queen and Nothing- from next month’s forthcoming 66 LP seamlessly slot in with fans in the stalls shooting tight, furtive nods of approval to each other. “I know you’ve come here to hear the old classics, but these three new ones will be the old classics in years to come,” Weller declares confidently.

The wistful You Do Something to Me saw the crowd singing and swaying in unison as the large glitter ball in the City Hall illuminates the jovial faces in the crowd.

The biggest singalong of the night came in the form of The Jam’s That’s Entertainment- one of only two tracks to make the mammoth 29-song setlist. A trio of crowd pleasers – My Ever Changing Moods, The Changingman and Porcelain Gods – closed proceedings as Weller was fast approaching curfew time.