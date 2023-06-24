Peter Gabriel onstage. Picture: York Tillyer

An understated bulb, doubled as an illustrative meteor, hangs above Peter Gabriel as he pads across the stage and takes his place around a makeshift campfire arrangement with bassist Tony Levin.

The light bounces off their shiny bald pates, illuminating a stripped-down Washing of the Water between them. “When we started, we both had a head of handsome hair,” he softly quips, to low chuckles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine years have passed since the 73-year-old last toured British shores; save a joint North American run with Sting in 2016, where the pair traded greatest hits like Panini stickers, it has been seven since he played anywhere.

Most Popular

Peter Gabriel onstage. Picture: York Tillyer

Pent-up demand has not fully materialised however; empty pockets dot Manchester’s cavernous AO Arena, while a date in Nottingham was quietly shelved for “logistical problems”.

Naysayers might lay the blame at his set selection.

Over a two-act performance that crawls towards the three-hour mark, progressive rock’s most forward-facing patrician leads his audience on a philosophical anti-nostalgia trip preoccupied with life, death and technology, half-filled by material from upcoming record i/o, his long-awaited follow-up to 2002's Up.

Few septuagenarians have the audacity to gamble like this – but then, Gabriel has rarely walked with the rest of the herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It helps that the new stuff is as robustly brilliant as anything since So made him a mid-Eighties blockbuster draw.

Once the opening interlude transitions from quaint acoustic folksiness to beefy full-band formation – underpinned by regulars Levin, guitarist David Rhodes and drummer Manu Katché – they arrives en masse, punctured by the occasional concessionary hit and backed by an eye-popping multimedia display.

Panopticom burbles along with electronic flourishes, while Four Kinds of Horses and Playing for Time excel among an oeuvre of foreboding balladry.

The title track is a shot of buoyantly brassy pop; a fitting reminder that the ex-Genesis frontman's genre-hopping talents remain well-nourished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, it is the classics that truly enervate the crowd; Sledgehammer, arriving at the end of the first half, practically poleaxes everyone with its sex-funk wallop.

Darkness, Red Rain and Don't Give Up, brimming with industrial tranquility and sweeping bombast, are rapturous; weathered by age, the punchy bounce of Solsbury Hill still sits undimmed.