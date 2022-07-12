Gig review: Primal Scream at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Considered as influencers to the revolutionary Britpop era, Primal Scream have been at the forefront of electro/garage rock for nigh on 40 years. Since their formation in the early 80s, it was a while before the band found critical acclaim through the launch of their 1991 album, Screamadelica. It’s a record that has absolutely stood the test of time and claimed its stake as one of the best albums from that decade.

Having achieved notable success through their career, Primal scream have been a workhorse band, crowd pleasing, influential and consistent. However, over the years their audience have aged with their band, and having seen them many times at a variety of festivals, the youth element to their audience has been low.

But like any fine wine, maturity brings greatness and their sound is appreciated just as much now as it was in the early 90s.

Bobby Gillespie and Simone Butler of Primal Scream at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Supported by Lonelady and Yorkshire’s Working Men’s Club, the crowd is already in full electro pop element when we turn up mid-way through Working Men’s Club’s set. Their vibe is enjoyably refreshing on a summer’s night, with a mix of chilled electro trance beats and heavy guitar riffs.

As it heads to 9pm, the appearance of the Screamdelica album cover artwork emblazend guitar is propped up on stage. A five-piece choir dressed all in heavenly white makes it was across the stage, embraces each other and legendary frontman Bobby Gillespie makes his way on stage. Not known for his emphatic performances, Gillespie raises a wee smile to the crowd, then it’s business as usual.

The jangly guitar intro to Movin’ On Up pierces the PA system and the crowd are covetous. Followed by Slip Inside The House, Don’t Fight It, Feel it and Inner Flight, the tracks are very instrumental and packed full of rhythm. I don’t know whether it was a technical issue or just his quiet Glasgow tone but sometimes Gillespie’s vocals were difficult to hear.

Mid set, the enthusiasm seems to dissipate slightly, tracks Screamdelica, Damaged, I’m Comin’ Down and Higher Than The Sun are greeted with an equivocal atmosphere from the crowd. As classy as the tunes are, the set needs the authorative ‘banger’.

As the first half closes with Shine Like Stars, the evening starts to darken and the Scream leave for the encore.

As the formidable trumpets and lyrics ‘I don’t wanna lose your love’ startle the audience, the band return to stage to kick off with Loaded. Simone Butler’s bass lines have been exemplary through the gig and she smashes the rear end off this track.

Swastika Eyes brings a few select, unpritable comments from Gillespie which are met with thunderous applause. Jailbird’s intro is finely created by guitarist Andrew Innes and drummer Darrin Mooney and the song leads straight into ‘banger’, Country Girl, and ends with a stellar performance of Rocks.