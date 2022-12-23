The Sheffield legend gives his fans some Christmas cheer in his last of three shows at the Leadmill in 2022.

Richard Hawley at The Leadmill, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Thursday evening, Sheffield rocker Richard Hawley graced the Leadmill stage once again for the final night, in a three-night sold-out residency. There is no other artist who has played at the iconic venue more than Hawley, a testament to the artist and his loyal following and the relationship he has with his hometown and the superb Leadmill.

Setting the tone to the evening nicely were local quartet Before Breakfast. Recent song iii – (Sometimes I Love You) and a cover of Harry Styles’ As It Was were well received. Beautiful harmonies and arrangements coupled with raw, heartfelt lyrics captivated the receptive crowd. My particular favourite was Words I’ve Never Heard a real emotive song which gave me goosebumps. Their debut album I Could Be Asleep If It Weren’t For You is certainly worth a listen.

Sheffield’s prodigal son entered the stage with his talented seven-piece band in tow and he swiftly opened up with Off My Mind, Alone and Further – ensuring the bumper crowd were bouncing from the off.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge and a stunning rendition of Cole’s Corner served as a poignant reminder of Hawley’s supreme songwriting ability. The latter entitled album, was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2006.

The powerful riffs of Galley’s Girl picked up the tempo and had fans rocking along before the more mellow Don’t Stare At The Sun had fans singing in unison. A quick guitar change for 2019 hit Time Is followed, and it served as a timely reminder to live in the moment. Hawley used this as an opportunity to offer his sincere thanks to the fans and pay tribute to The Leadmill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawley was joined on stage by his son, Lewis, who played the maracas during Down In The Woods. Is There A Pill? Concluded the main set with the band leaving the stage to a rapturous applause.