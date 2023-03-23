At the top of a small, marble staircase, Rebecca Lucy Taylor – or Self Esteem as she is better known – looks out across her sold-out crowd at the O2 Academy in Sheffield for the second time in one week. In an oversized grey suit, black turtleneck and silk gloves, she eyes the audience sternly.

Having seen Self Esteem perform her latest album Prioritise Pleasure three times in Sheffield – first at the Leadmill and later at the Octagon – for a moment, I worry that her recent rise to fame has replaced her warmth with a perfected performance without personality. But – wonderfully – this is completely unfounded and after a second, she breaks into a smile and invites the room to breathe in and “prioritise pleasure”.

To be clear, this is still a perfected performance – with razor sharp choreography, spellbinding harmonies and carefully considered costumes (new song, Mother was a dazzling blend of all three) – it is just paired with Taylor’s down to earth humour, raw lyricism and infectious energy.

You’d be hard pressed to find a gig where a tear-inducing ballad about break-up and disappointment is interrupted (by Taylor herself) to make an impromptu joke about Coldplay, or where the defiant lines of “I did the best that I could, babe” are gatecrashed by Sheffield Wednesday Football Club’s mascot, Ozzie Owl.

In under two hours, Self Esteem manages to perform nearly the entirety of Prioritise Pleasure, slipping into unreleased material and songs from first album Compliments Please without any impact on the audience’s high-octane reactions.

Hands reach skywards during “I’ll take care/ I’ll read again/ I’ll sing again/I will” in I Do This All The Time and limbs fly to chants of “I don’t know s***” in How Can I Help You. Meanwhile, more reflective lines “Remember we had it all when we were just kids” in Just Kids and “I just wanna let you know there’s a point in you” in The 345 emanate softly over rows of captivated faces.