Celebrating 10 years since their debut album Where the Heaven Are We, Swim Deep played in front of a packed room at The Wardrobe.

Swim Deep

No setlist surprises for most of the night as they wasted no time playing the album in its entirety. Album highlights King City, The Sea and Soul Trippin’ have the audience singing along with frontman Austin Williams to every word.

The energy in the room is not that of Sunday night dread but more Friday night euphoria.

Compromising of choruses and hooks with a 90s tone, the album is home for large sun-drenched crowds on a festival stage, but it’s magic is not lost in the intimacy of The Wardrobe.

For the encore the band increase the energy of the room tenfold. To My Brother and psych pop marathon track Fueiho Boogie show that there is more to this band than summer indie anthems.

But it is set closer King City getting a second outing of the evening as and an altered techno dub track that is a fitting climax to tonight’s celebration vibe.

Where the Heaven Are We is an album that deserves more notoriety than it has received and it sounds as fresh today as it did in 2013.

