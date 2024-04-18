Take That at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Darkness descends at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Three imposing silhouettes emerge onto stage with confetti billowing from behind them into the bumper crowd. Gary Barlow in the middle, flanked by Howard Donald and Mark Owen proceeds to sing Keep Your Head Up.

The visual aesthetics are a sign of things to come – it felt like a slick Vegas-style show, rather than a traditional concert – and it worked to perfection.

It’s hard to believe that the band have bypassed the arena on previous tours, but they were determined to make it a night to remember.

Fans had packed into the building early to see Olly Murs who had become a doting father earlier in the week. His stirring rendition of Dear Darling – dedicated to his late friend Caroline Flack – was a real standout in an energetic set filled with hip thrusts and toe taps aplenty.

Take That had split the evening into four acts – taking the fans on a journey throughout their careers both as a band and as soloists.

The first act comprised of songs both old and new. Windows and Days I Hate Myself, from the band’s most recent ninth studio album both featured, along with Sure and smash hits Everything Changes and Shine. The latter had fountains firing water into the air in front of the band – a real spectacle.

After a quick set change, the trio appeared back on the stage with Barlow taking to the piano for A Million Love Songs ensuring the adoring fans were swaying their arms aloft and lighting up the arena with their phone lights.

A surprising inclusion of I Found Heaven and Pray soon followed before the trio each sang their own 1996 solo hit after the band had split; Forever Love (Barlow), Clementine (Owen) and Speak Without Words (Donald).

Patience, The Flood and Get Ready For It all featured before March of The Hopeful, The Champion and title track This Life from the band’s latest album concluding act two.

The third act featured familiar hits: Greatest Day, These Days and a spectacular rendition of Relight My Fire in which the band were surrounded on their customised stairs by flames coming out of the steps.

The visual aesthetics carried on into the fourth act when the band sang behind a waterfall for mega hit Back For Good. “Every tour in the future, we are coming straight back here for sure,” Barlow declares with a beaming smile, much to the bumper crowd’s approval signified by a cacophony of cheers.