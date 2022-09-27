Gig review: The Enemy at O2 Academy Sheffield

On Saturday evening, a sell-out crowd packed into the 02 Academy to hear The Enemy play their debut album We’ll Live and Die In These Towns in its entirety.

The band split in 2016 after ten years together, but last year they announced that a reunion tour was on the cards. Their debut album rocketed to number one in the UK charts in 2007.

The crowd packed in early to see two superb support acts in Wide Eyed Boy and hometown rockers Little Man Tate. Both bands performed great sets, particularly Little Man Tate who had the bumper crowd bouncing to anthemic hits Sexy in Latin, Man I Hate Your Band and House Party at Boothy’s.

The Enemy came onto stage led out by front man Tom Clarke in his usual low key, nonchalant way. The crowd were at fever pitch already when the first few chords of Aggro were played.

Away From Here, Pressure and Had Enough swiftly followed, preceding the smash hit We’ll Live and Die In These Towns which featured some great crowd participation. The bumper crowd sang each and every word with great gusto.

Feeling under the weather, front man Tom Clarke announced: “Sheffield, I’ve been dying and feeling like c**p today. You’ve made me feel great, thank you!”

You’re Not Alone, It’s Not Ok and Technodanceaphobic were featured in the middle part of the set, before 40 Days and 40 Nights, This Song and the melodic Happy Birthday Jane rounded off proceedings.

A six-song encore featured classic hits Let Me Know, Be Somebody, Gimme The Sign, Saturday and a raucous reprise of This Song where every fan in the building was bouncing and chanting in unison.

Despite not having played for six years until only a matter of months ago, the band didn’t miss a beat all evening and wowed the crowds with a truly memorable and masterful performance.