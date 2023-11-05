All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Gig review: The Jim Jones All Stars at The Crescent, York

Eight-piece Jim Jones All Stars on a singular mission to make rock ’n’ roll sound dangerous again.
By David Martin
Published 5th Nov 2023, 16:01 GMT
The Jim Jones All StarsThe Jim Jones All Stars
The Jim Jones All Stars

You know it’s going to be a good night when the support act take the stage to a quiet early-doors room and leave to a captivated crowd baying for more.

On a lesser bill, openers the Pearl Harts might well have stolen the show – the London-based duo of guitarist Kirsty Lowrey and Scarborough-born drummer Sara Leigh Shaw expertly whip up a hard-riffing, hook-laden, hair-flailing sound, which splits the difference between 80s glam hard rock and 90s riot grrrl punk, with stage skills honed by opening for the likes of Garbage and Skunk Anansie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But tonight, their set serves as a supercharger for the revving V8 engine of the Jim Jones All Stars, a band on a singular mission to make a bunch of (mostly) grizzled geezers playing rock ’n’ roll sound dangerous again. For this show, they are an eight-piece band, bouncing off the charismatic energy of their frontman.

Most Popular

    The gig also turns into a birthday party for Jones, a man who has spent some decades on a quest for the primitive essence of raw, dirty garage rock since starting out in heavy psychedelic outfit Thee Hypnotics.

    There are filthy riffs aplenty and an irresistible underlying groove that soon loosens even the most middle-aged of hips in the room. And if you think the saxophone in rock music is synonymous with 80s power ballad cheese, the two rhythmically honking hellhounds on Jim Jones’s trail beg to differ.

    Throughout a sweat-soaked set, the likes of Gimme The Grease, Devil’s Kiss and It’s Your Voodoo Working variously bring The Stooges, James Brown, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Heartattack and Vine-era Tom Waits to mind – not to mention their take on the Velvet Underground’s Run Run Run.

    As the party comes to an end, Jones gives a deserved shout out to the Crescent staff and to all independent live music venues – this was the kind of show that really makes you appreciate them.