The Libertines.

‘It’s my party, and I'll cry if I want to’ go the lyrics of The Libertines new single Run, Run, Run. A fitting sentiment considering they were playing at The Wardrobe’s 25th birthday celebrations, but there was nothing but cheer at this party.

Promoted as an acoustic matinee show, The Libertines are not known for playing by the expected rules of engagement. The fans were gift wrapped a full band riotous set that covered new ground, showcasing forthcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade alongside their established fan favourites. Carl Barât and Peter Doherty were there to celebrate in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long gone are the famous red military uniforms, and in with the Peaky Blinders flat caps, like two embattled miscreants on the town. Fierce, stylish, world-weary and romantic. The embodiment of their long and often battered high seas of a career.

Initially formed in 1997, just two years before the Leeds venue was founded, The Libertines are as much part of the music furniture as the titular Wardrobe itself. There really was no other band that could have encapsulated 25 years of the live British music scene and honoured The Wardrobe with this performance.

The Libertines and The Wardrobe have made history throughout their lifetime, and continue to push the legacy onward for future generations to come.