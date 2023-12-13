The indie pop stalwarts get the party started at the Hyde Park venue.

The Magic Numbers at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: David Hodgson

They’ve been doing this for 20 years but there can be fewer sights to get a packed venue into the festive spirit than Romeo Stodart, walking out to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas onto a Brudenell Social Club stage adorned with what appears to be the result of a garden centre Christmas shop sweep, dressed as Santa, his sister Michele handing out suspiciously vinyl shaped secret Santa presents.

If the band being completed by brother and sister Angela and Sean Gannon wasn’t enough to complete the family affair, Romeo recognises a lot of the faces in the crowd and greets them personally.

Relentless touring, a discography of catchy, folk and rock songs about love, despair and hope alongside an irreverent and engaging stage presence has ensured the band’s longevity. Even when elves get into the guitar amp for a few minutes they’re not knocked off their stride.

The set effortlessly meanders from folk, rock ’n’ roll, and country, punctuated with guitar jams and melodica solos. It’s a greatest hits setlist, Forever Lost, Take A Change and Love’s A Game all making appearances.

There’s a further festive interlude mid-set where Sean Gannon comes from behind the drums to front a rendition of Little Drummer Boy, albeit through a microphone that ‘sounds like it was bought in Lidl’.

Each member of the band is more than capable of holding their own in a solo capacity, Michele has released three solo albums to date and tonight plays Push & Pull, a track about the dichotomy of touring and parenthood, to a hushed Brudenell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Gannon then takes over lead singer duties with Romeo switching onto keyboards, then back to duetting, before leaving and returning to the stage for the inevitable encore.

An encore the effortlessly segways Wheels on Fire into a set closing rendition of Fairytale of New York, arms aloft, Santa hats thrown around the audience. A band with extraordinary musical talent, a litany of captivating tracks and a warm, all-encompassing and engaging manner.