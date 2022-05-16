Gig review: The Reytons at Magna, Rotherham

The Reytons at Magna, Rotherham. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The support act, Stone, from Liverpool, set the tempo of the evening with an energetic, frenetic set with catchy lyrics and sublime guitar riffs.

The Reytons frontman Jonny Yerrell led the lads on stage to a rapturous applause and kicked things off with Mind the Gap, swiftly followed by Red Smoke.

As always, an appreciative Yerrell acknowledged the superb support from the fans during the pandemic, just as the quartet were really starting to find their rhythm and make impressive strides within the industry.

The evening then took a slightly mellower turn with Harrison Lesser, Expectations of a Fool and Headache, all going down well with the crowd before upping the ante with several tracks from their excellent debut album, Kids Off The Estate including Sales Pitch for the Bus Fare Home, Antibiotics, Car Crash and Shoebox.

The latter half of the set featured my personal favourite, Slice of Lime, the extremely catchy, upbeat lyrics and cracking guitar riffs are a winning combination. Yerrell tells stories through his lyrics which resonate with the blue-collar crowd.