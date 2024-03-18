The Twang

The Twang gigs are usually raucous affairs, but Sunday’s intimate show in Leeds was rather more tranquil.

Not that it was any less enjoyable from the brilliant Birmingham indie-rockers whose music continues to attract a loyal following from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Etheridge and his pals played an unplugged set at The Wardrobe which featured some of The Twang’s greatest hits.

The gig sold out weeks in advance and Etheridge and his three fellow band members sat on chairs on the stage, with audience members also afforded seats, giving the evening a pleasantly relaxed feel.

There was a good buzz around town, with Leeds United having beaten Millwall on Sunday afternoon to go top of the Championship for the first time this season.

Astoria, a five-piece rock ’n’ roll band from Leeds, provided the support act and warmed their home crowd up nicely before The Twang took centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etheridge is a superb frontman and clearly loves what he does, but it is his ability to connect with fans which makes The Twang’s gigs so special.

They kick off with Barney Rubble and run through a nostalgic back catalogue of their most popular hits.

A superb setlist includes the rousing Wide Awake and other classics such as Either Way, Two Lovers and Took The Fun.

Their customary cover of Van Bran 3000’s Drinking In L.A is also lapped up by the adoring crowd while some newer tracks from 2019’s If Confronted Just Go Mad, get an airing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Twang are no strangers to Leeds, having played in the city on many occasions since their breakthrough in 2007.

Etheridge and bassist Jon Watkin had a brief spell at university in Leeds and, typically, they went down a storm with the Yorkshire crowd.