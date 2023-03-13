Sublimely talented singer-songwriter Tom Grennan continues to wow the crowds, cementing his place as one of the best live artists in the UK in front of a packed arena crowd.

Tom Grennan at First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

On Sunday evening at First Direct Arena, Bedford singer-songwriter Tom Grennan does what he does best – puts on one hell of a show.

Two superb support acts in Sheffield singer Frankie Beetlestone and Brighton-born Gracey set the tone perfectly for what was to follow. Beetlestone blurs the lines of genres with his eclectic mix of indie pop with latest song Cannonball being extremely well received with its catchy lyrics and Frankie’s infectious energy – a singer destined for big things, I’m sure.

Gracey followed Beetlestone with an upbeat, high-tempo set with Don’t Need Love and Easy For You being particular crowd favourites amongst the near sell-out crowd.

With the lights dimmed, a video played on the giant LED screens of Tom’s journey thus far with appreciative audio, thanking the crowd for their support- a message that Tom sincerely reiterated throughout the evening during his 23-song set.

Grennan came on stage to rapturous applause and opened things up with Don’t Break the Heart and If Only – two tracks from his second album – which ironically, was released two years ago to the day.

Grennan then dipped into his 2018 debut album Lighting Matches and performed a brilliant medley of Sober, Royal Highness and Barbed Wire.

In a bold move, Grennan would then perform ten tracks from his latest, yet unreleased album, What Ifs & Maybes (due for release on June 9), many of which were being heard for a first time by the fans.

The move paid off as all the songs went down well with the vocal, bumper crowd. Two of the unreleased songs – Psychedelic Kisses and How Does It Feel – both garnered a great response with their catchy lyrics and upbeat tempo.

The recently released song Here provided Grennan a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the sheer power and range of his captivating voice.

Throughout the evening, Grennan grabbed phones from the crowd and took selfies and recorded BeReal videos and emphasised the importance of fans in his meteoric rise thus far. You can’t help but be drawn in by such a humble, genuine artist.

If the beaming smile wasn’t enough to demonstrate how much Grennan loves performing, running up and down the catwalk that juts out into the crowd and covering every inch of the stage with his infectious energy, might have just confirmed that. An artist who truly loves his craft.

The evening took a mellower turn when Grennan performed smash hit Let’s Go Home Together with one of his backing singers, Angel. Phone torch lights illuminated the arena in a mesmerising rendition.

Two further medleys featuring songs that he has collaborated on without his career with the likes of KSI, Calvin Harris and Chase and Status got the crowd up on their feet bouncing in unison.